Bareily ki Barfi and all that sweetness!

It's Barfi time! And, it sure is with Bareily ki Barfi getting all the right attention from fans since the release of its trailer on July 19.

The makers of the film has started to work on promotions and the first thing they did was to indulge in some 'Barfi'!

Yes, director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and her husband Nitesh Tiwari started the promotion of the film by visiting few sweet shops in the evening and even sending barfi packages to the cast and crew as a token of appreciation for their efforts and hard work.

This is the second outing between real life husband and wife after Nil Battey Sannata as Nitesh Tiwari penned the script for their latest movie.

The film, which stars Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao as the leads, is set for release on August 18, 2017.