Zelenskyy meets Biden at UNGA; to discuss Ukraine’s “Plan of Victory” today

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, where he briefed Biden on the current situation on the frontlines and raised the Plan of Victory, which he will discuss it in detail during negotiations in Washington today.

During their meeting, Zelenskyy also expressed his gratitude for the US’s support in Ukraine’s defence efforts.

“I met with President Biden @POTUS on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly and expressed my gratitude for the unwavering U.S. support, which is saving lives and helping Ukraine defend its independence. I told President Biden about the situation on the frontlines and raised the Plan of Victory. We agreed to discuss it in detail during negotiations in Washington tomorrow,” posted Zelenskyy on X.

Zelenskyy also participated in a G7+ meeting focused on Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction, where more than 30 countries and the European Union signed a declaration aimed at supporting Ukraine’s recovery after the conflict. He was accompanied by President Biden along with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

“We must not leave behind ruins that would spread resentment and bitterness after the war. This task can only be achieved together. After the devastating Second World War, the Allies launched the Marshall Plan, which gave peace the strength to become truly lasting. Today, we are laying the foundation for a similar architecture of recovery–one that will promote peace for Ukraine and all of Europe and the general welfare,” Zelenskyy said during the event.

In a separate discussion, Zelenskyy met with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. They talked about the security situation in Ukraine, strategies to strengthen the country, and preparations for a second peace summit.

Zelenskyy acknowledged the support the UK has provided since the onset of the conflict.

“During a meeting with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer , we discussed the security situation, strengthening Ukraine, the implementation of the bilateral security agreement, and preparations for the second Peace Summit. I am grateful for the decisive steps the United Kingdom has taken since the beginning of the full-scale invasion and for standing with us throughout this time,” he said in a post in X.

Earlier, while addressing the UNGA, Zelenskyy urged global leaders to stand with his country and not seek “a lull” instead of a “real, just peace” more than two years into Russia’s war.

He called for adoption of his two-year-old proposal to restore internationally recognised boundaries between Russia and Ukraine.

“And we need to make it clear–the war is over. This is the Peace Formula. What part of this could be unacceptable to anyone who upholds the UN Charter? We must uphold the UN Charter and guarantee our right–Ukraine’s right–to territorial integrity and sovereignty, just as we do for any other nation. We need to withdraw the Russian occupiers, which will bring an end to the hostilities in Ukraine,” said Zelenskyy.