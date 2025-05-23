Yunus government in Bangladesh slammed for suppressing Awami League

Human Rights Watch, a US-based advocacy group, has severely criticised Muhammad Yunus led interim government of Bangladesh for attempting to suppress the rights of supporters of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the Awami League party. The recent legislative initiatives by the interim government risk undermining fundamental freedoms, the rights body emphasised in a statement.

“On May 12, the interim government ordered a ‘temporary’ ban on the Awami League using newly introduced powers under a draconian amendment to the Anti-Terrorism Act. The ban includes, among other actions, meetings, publications, and online speech supporting the party,” said Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Wednesday.

Advertisement

“The ban on the Awami League will apply until party leaders have faced trial for abuses committed during their 15-year rule, a process that could last years, thus effectively proscribing the party. The interim government has prohibited all activities including any kind of publication, media, online and social media, any kind of campaign, procession, meeting, gathering, conference, etc. by the Bangladesh Awami League, curtailing supporters’ freedom of speech and association,” it further added.

Advertisement

The rights body emphasised that to build a foundation for the respect of human rights in Bangladesh, the interim government should reverse its actions to protect rights of freedom of expression of Awami League members and supporters, and focus instead on prosecuting members of the former government accused of crimes based on credible evidence.

“It should refrain from politically motivated pretrial detentions, and ensure that they remain the exception, only when necessary in an individual case, and not the rule. The priority should be to deliver justice for human rights violations, particularly unlawful killings and enforced disappearances,” HRW stated.

The rights body highlighted that Awami League, which has been active since before the country’s independence, has a wide base of supporters, adding that after the suspension was announced, the Election Commission also stripped the party of its registration.

“These moves came in the wake of the interim government’s ordinance amending the International Crimes (Tribunals) Act, 1973, which gives the Tribunal broad powers to prosecute and dismantle political organisations. The new provision defines organisation expansively to include any political party or affiliated group, or individuals who are deemed to propagate or support their activities. Because these powers are drafted so broadly, they could contravene international standards of due process and freedom of association,” it further added.