You enrich our country: Mauritius PM hails Indian diaspora’s contribution

As he addressed a vibrant gathering of the Indian community and friends of India along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Trianon Convention Centre in Port Louis on Tuesday, Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam said that he “highly appreciates” Indian diaspora’s contribution to the Mauritian economy and lauded India’s rise various emerging sectors over the last 10 years.

“I would like to express my deep appreciation for you to have chosen Mauritius as your abode, and a place where you will pursue your career. When you come to Mauritius, you enrich our country. Globally, the Indian diaspora constitutes a very sizable group of roughly 35 million across the world, and they continue to shine in various sectors, including Science, IT, literature, films, medicine and culture,” said Ramgoolam as he praised the Indian diaspora’s contribution, not just in the Indian Ocean archipelago nation, but also all over the world.

Ramgoolam stated that the contributions of Indians to the Mauritian economy, especially their participation in construction, tourism, the medical field, hospitality, and financial services, remains vital for the economic growth of Mauritius.

“India is leading in various emerging sectors and driving progress in the field of Artificial Intelligence. We look forward to further cooperation with India… By virtue of deep-rooted cultural and historical ties that bind our two countries, India has offered unparalleled accessibility to countless Mauritians,” he said.

The Mauritian leader thanked PM Modi for visiting the country and also reaffirmed the island nation’s commitment to strengthening the deep and affectionate bond with India.

“I am bereft of words because I am so touched by the gesture of PM Modi. We are greatly honoured that you have managed to find time in your busy schedule to be our Chief Guest for 57th Independence celebration of Mauritius,” said Ramgoolam while welcoming PM Modi at the venue.

During his speech, Ramgoolam also announced his government’s decision to bestow the country’s highest honour ‘The Grand Commander of the Order of the Star’ and Key of the Indian Ocean’ to Prime Minister Modi.

Prime Minister Modi is the first Indian to receive the honour. It is also the 21st international award bestowed upon PM Modi by a country.

“It is very fitting for you, Prime Minister. Since we became a republic, only five foreign dignitaries have got that title and among them there is a person who we call the ‘Gandhi of Africa’ – Nelson Mandela who received it in 1998. Let me tell you that we are greatly honoured to have you amongst us here today and that you managed to find time out of your very, very busy schedule,” said Ramgoolam amidst huge applause.