As the world has celebrated 6th International Day of Yoga on Sunday, UN Director-General Tatiana Valovaya said that Yoga promotes principles of peace, rights and well-being that UN is working towards..

Taking to Twitter, Valovaya said, “Yoga promotes principles of peace, rights and wellbeing that UN is working towards. Celebrating #International Yoga Day, we’re sending message of unity and connection, one that is of substantial value at time of great challenges but also great opportunities for multilateralism”.

With the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic looming large, International Day of Yoga is being marked on digital media platforms sans mass gatherings.This year’s theme is ‘Yoga at Home’ and ‘Yoga with Family’

Every year International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21. Its sixth edition falls on Sunday, which also happens to have a solar eclipse day in several parts of north India, including Delhi.

On the occasion of International Yoga Day 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation at 6:30 am on Sunday and said that many of the asanas in Yoga, like ‘Pranayam’, may prove to be key in helping the body ward off the COVID-19 threat.

“Many congratulations and best wishes to all of you on the 6th International Yoga Day. This day is a day of solidarity and universal brotherhood,” said the Prime Minister while delivering the speech from New Delhi early this morning.

On December 11, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly had declared June 21 as ‘International Day of Yoga’, months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had proposed this idea.

