Yemen’s Houthis claim downing US drone

Yemen’s Houthi group said on Wednesday that it has shot down a US-made MQ-9 drone over the central Yemeni province of Marib.

The drone was shot down by a “locally-made surface-to-air missile” while “carrying out hostile activities,” Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said in a statement aired by the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.

It is the second MQ-9 drone shot down by the group within 72 hours, also the 14th of its type downed since November 2023, according to Sarea.

The Houthi television said footage of the downed drone would be broadcast in the next hours, Xinhua news agency reported.

The US army has not yet commented on the Houthi claim.

The drone downing came one day after the US Central Command claimed multiple precision strikes since Monday against Houthi targets in Yemen’s capital Sanaa and coastal regions, including a command and control facility, weapons production and storage facilities, and a coastal radar site.

The Houthi group, which controls much of northern Yemen, has been launching rocket and drone attacks against Israel and disrupting “Israeli-linked” shipping in the Red Sea since November 2023, to show solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip amid their ongoing conflict with Israelis.

In response, the US-led navy coalition stationed in the area has regularly conducted air raids and strikes against Houthi targets to deter the group, prompting the Houthis to expand attacks to include US targets.