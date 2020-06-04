US President Donald Trump on Wednesday hit back at former Secretary of Defence James Mattis, calling him world’s ”most overrated General”.

Taking to Twitter, Trump said, “Probably the only thing Barack Obama and I have in common is that we both had the honour of firing Jim Mattis, the world’s most overrated General. I asked for his letter of resignation and felt great about”.

Probably the only thing Barack Obama & I have in common is that we both had the honor of firing Jim Mattis, the world’s most overrated General. I asked for his letter of resignation, & felt great about it. His nickname was “Chaos”, which I didn’t like, & changed to “Mad Dog”… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2020

“..His primary strength was not military, but rather personal public relations. I gave him a new life, things to do, and battles to win, but he seldom ‘brought home the bacon’. I didn’t like his “leadership” style or much else about him, and many others agree. Glad he is gone!” he further posted.

Trump’s remark came after the former Secretary of Defence on Wednesday criticised the President saying that he is the “the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people”.

Mattis wrote in a statement posted online by The Atlantic, “Donald Trump is the first President in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people — does not even pretend to try”.

“Instead, he tries to divide us,” continues the retired Marine general, who had previously argued it would be inappropriate for him to criticize a sitting President.

Mattis also expressed his anguish after witnessing events of the last week, which saw Trump threaten a military crackdown as nationwide protests turned violent in some cities.

He had resigned in December 2018 over Trump’s ordering of a full troop withdrawal from Syria, also voiced support for the demonstrators whose anti-racism rallies have roiled the country.

Minnesota took one of the first concrete actions to address the grievances behind the uprising, which began after Floyd’s death on May 25 in the state’s largest city Minneapolis.

George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American, was handcuffed and pinned to the ground in Minneapolis on May 25 by a white police officer who kneeled on his neck as he gasped for breath.

The United States also faced unusual, if polite, criticism from some international allies including Germany, Britain and Australia.