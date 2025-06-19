World hails India’s unmatched evacuation missions as students return home from war-hit Iran

The safe evacuation of over 100 Indian students stuck in Iran’s war-hit zones has once again proved that India remains a leader in providing unwavering support to its nationals during their times of need.

From relocating them to safer places in Iran to engaging with local community leaders regarding their welfare and safety and then eventually making many of them safely cross the border to reach Armenia before flying back home, the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was yet again working in a mission mode to ensure the well-being of Indian citizens caught in a desperate situation.

Analysts reckon that India’s approach to foreign policy over the past 11 years has not only been marked by diplomacy and dialogue, but also by decisive action when the safety of its citizens abroad was at stake.

In times of conflict, crisis or calamity, the government led by PM Modi has acted with speed, compassion and precision. Relief and evacuation efforts have become defining examples of the “nation first” policy. Whether it was a pandemic, political upheaval or natural disaster, India brought its people home safely and swiftly.

Here are some of the major evacuation missions undertaken by the government over the last five years:

Vande Bharat Mission: Launched during the Covid-19 pandemic, this mission remains one of the largest repatriation efforts globally. Between May 2020 and March 2022, 3.20 crore people (disembarkation 1.60 crore and embarkation 1.60 crore) were facilitated. Both commercial and chartered flights, including those under air bubble arrangements, ensured that stranded Indians and foreign nationals could return to their homes.

Evacuation from China (2020): At the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020, India acted swiftly to evacuate 637 Indian citizens and seven Maldivians from Wuhan, China. The early response helped prevent potential risks and demonstrated prompt crisis management.

Operation Devi Shakti: As the situation in Afghanistan deteriorated in 2021, India undertook a humanitarian mission to evacuate 669 individuals. Among them were 448 Indians and 206 Afghans, including members of the Afghan Hindu and Sikh communities. 15 foreign nationals were also rescued using six IAF and Air India flights. Additionally, the government ensured the return of five holy saroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib, which were brought back with great reverence on a separate flight.

Operation Ganga: In February and March 2022, the government responded to the Ukraine conflict with a large-scale evacuation of Indian students. A total of 18,282 citizens were rescued by 90 flights, of which 76 were commercial flights and 14 IAF flights. The entire operation was funded by the government of India, ensuring students and families faced no financial burden.

Operation Kaveri: When conflict erupted in Sudan in 2023, India swiftly launched Operation Kaveri. A total of 4,097 people, including 136 foreign nationals, were brought back using 18 IAF sorties, 20 commercial flights and five Indian Navy ship movements. The operation also managed to evacuate 108 Indian nationals through land routes from neighbouring countries like Chad, Egypt, Ethiopia and South Sudan.

Operation Ajay: Amid hostilities in Israel in 2023, India stepped in once again. Under Operation Ajay, 1,343 individuals were brought back on six special flights. This included 1,309 Indian citizens, 14 Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card holders and 20 Nepalese nationals.

Operation Indravati: In March 2024, civil unrest gripped Haiti. India swiftly launched ‘Operation Indravati’ to ensure the safety of its citizens. 17 Indian nationals were safely airlifted to the Dominican Republic using helicopters, marking another success in India’s people-centric foreign policy.

Humanitarian airlift operation from Kuwait: A major fire incident occurred in a labour housing facility in Kuwait in June 2024, in which 45 Indians lost their lives. The mortal remains of the 45 deceased Indian nationals were brought back to India from Kuwait by a special IAF C-130 aircraft.

Later, in December 2024, the Indian government also evacuated 75 Indian nationals from Syria, following political developments in that country. The evacuees included 44 ‘Zaireen’ from Jammu and Kashmir who were stranded at Saida Zainab. All Indian nationals safely crossed over to Lebanon and returned to India. The evacuation was coordinated by the Embassies of India in Damascus and Beirut, following the government’s assessment of the security situation and requests from Indian nationals in the region.