‘Wipe out Hamas, but…’: Biden’s big warning for Israel ahead of Gaza ground assault

Israel-Hamas war latest update: As Israel Defence Forces or IDF gears up to launch a full-scale ground, air and sea assault on Gaza to wipe out Hamas and capture the blockaded territory north of its border, US President Jo Biden has issued a warning for the Jewish state.

In an interview to CBS News, Biden said that while Hamas should be destroyed, Israel’s move to capture Gaza would be a ‘big mistake’. He said that instead of Israel capturing it, Gaza should be governed by a Palestinian authority.

“I think it’d be a big mistake,” Biden said. “Look, what happened in Gaza, in my view, is Hamas and the extreme elements of Hamas don’t represent all the Palestinian people.”

Biden’s warning comes a day after the US dispatched its second aircraft carrier near Israel in order to support the country in case the war against Gaza spirals into a much bigger regional conflict. Iran has already warned Israel its hands are on trigger and a similar warning was issued by Lebanon-based Hezbollah.

A US aircraft carrier and few naval ships are already in the Mediterranean near Israel to to keep a check on third-party involvement.

Earlier last week, Israel asked nearly 1.1 million Gazans to flee their home in the north and move to a safer area south of the Wadi Gaza. According to reports, more than one million people have been displaced due to Israel’s war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli counter offensive came in response to a brutal October 7 terrorist attack in the country. Tens of hundreds militants from Hamas’s military wing al-Qassam Brigades invaded Gaza and rampaged through Israeli towns near the Gaza border, killing more than 1,300 people, mostly civilian children, women and elderly.

The militants also kidnapped more than 155 people, including some foreign nationals and took them to Gaza.

In response, Israel declared a war against Hamas and launched unprecedented air strikes on militant hideouts in the Gaza Strip. Since October 7, more than 2,650 Palestinians have died in Israeli air strikes.