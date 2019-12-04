During his two-day visit to London for NATO summit, US President Donald on Tuesday showed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Boris Johnson but promised that he will “stay out” of Britain’s election campaign.

Trump said, “I’ll stay out of the election,” the US leader insisted, adding: “I don’t want to complicate it”.

During a conversation with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, Trump said, “I think Boris is very capable and I think he will do a good job.”

Trump also confirmed his meeting with PM Johnson, who is co-hosting the NATO summit.

The President attended a reception for the alliance leaders at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening before Downing Street hosts them all.

On Monday, President Trump arrived in the UK for the NATO summit, just 10 days before a crucial general election.

Last week, UK main opposition Labour party had accused PM Johnson of plotting a “toxic” deal with President Donald Trump to allow US pharmaceutical companies access to the state health service.

The UK goes to the polls on December 12, with Johnson hoping to secure a majority to be able to push through his divorce deal to take the country out of the European Union.

Johnson came under fire for alleged racism in his previous news articles and also for not releasing a report into Russian interference in the 2016 Brexit referendum, which he dismissed as “Bermuda Triangle stuff”.

Johnson is hopeful that the December 12 election will break the long impasse over Brexit and give his party a majority so he can extricate Britain from the European Union.