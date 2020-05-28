Reaffirming its stance on propagation of fake news on its platform, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Thursday said, “We’ll continue to point out incorrect or disputed information about elections globally. And we will admit to and own any mistakes we make.”

In a series of tweets, Dorsey clarified the social media platform’s stand on fake news ahead of elections. “This does not make us an “arbiter of truth.” Our intention is to connect the dots of conflicting statements and show the information in dispute so people can judge for themselves. More transparency from us is critical so folks can clearly see the why behind our actions.”

Dorsey’s statement comes after US President threatened Twitter with “Big action to follow!” After the social media fact-checked his tweets on Wednesday.

In its official statement Twitter said, “You may not use Twitter’s services for the purpose of manipulating or interfering in elections or other civic processes. This includes posting or sharing content that may suppress participation or mislead people about when, where, or how to participate in a civic process.”

President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to take action against Twitter after it added a fact-check section below his tweets on. Trump had levelled some serious allegations against the mail-in-ballot system of voting ahead of presidential elections due this year as he tweeted, “Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed.”

Twitter added a link reading “Get the facts about mail-in ballots” under his tweets, that guides users to a Twitter “moments” page with fact checks and news stories about Trump’s unsubstantiated claims.

Trump was quick to react to this development as he tweeted, “Twitter is completely stifling FREE SPEECH, and I, as President, will not allow it to happen!”

In one of his recent tweets, Trump said, “Twitter has now shown that everything we have been saying about them (and their other compatriots) is correct. Big action to follow!”

Big Tech is doing everything in their very considerable power to CENSOR in advance of the 2020 Election. If that happens, we no longer have our freedom. I will never let it happen! They tried hard in 2016, and lost. Now they are going absolutely CRAZY. Stay Tuned!!!

When asked about Twitter’s fact-checking during an interview on Fox News, Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said his social network has a different policy. “I just believe strongly that Facebook should not be the arbiter of truth of everything that people say online,” Zuckerberg said in a snippet of the interview posted online by Fox. “I think, in general, private companies, especially these platform companies, shouldn’t be in the position of doing that.”

Jack’s recent tweet can also be interpreted as an indirect response to Zuckerberg, whose company, Facebook was involved in the Cambridge Analytica scam of 2016 US presidential elections.