Imran Khan exposes conspiracy to assassinate and oust him

Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan, claimed that a conspiracy to remove him from office had been initiated during his tenure. He alleged that political forces within Pakistan influenced Washington to depict him as an enemy of the United States. Imran Khan, while speaking to Newsweek, accused the West of employing double standards and defended his own policy of non-alignment in international affairs.

Khan stated that the distinctive sequence of events in Pakistan commenced on April 9 of the previous year when his government was removed from power. He highlighted that it was particularly remarkable that on April 10, which had never been witnessed in the country before, a large number of individuals emerged to protest on the streets.

Imran Khan stated that the reaction of the people had surprised him and everyone else involved. He mentioned that he had never expected such a response, as there had been no prior planning. He characterized it as an unplanned and impromptu response.

Khan further added that he subsequently interacted with the public through a series of large-scale rallies, which were larger than any rallies witnessed in Pakistan. Imran Khan emphasised that their efforts led to a triumph in the subsequent by-elections.

Imran Khan was forced out of power following a no-confidence vote in April of the previous year, after which he faced numerous charges.

When discussing the assassination attempts against him, Imran Khan stated, “There were two, incidentally. Another assassination attempt was made on me on March 18. They were all part of that larger scheme, preventing my return.”

Regarding the legal cases filed against him, the former Pakistani prime minister remarked, “Then, on May 9, this false flag operation occurred. They could have easily come and arrested me, with the police presenting a warrant, and taking me to jail. However, while I was at the Islamabad High Court, a commando operation unfolded, resulting in the destruction of property… Everyone was assaulted, including me. I was struck on the head.”

Khan described how he was put in a situation where he felt treated like the most dangerous terrorist in the country, despite being the leader of the largest political party. He mentioned that he was placed inside a jeep. Interestingly, he noted that once inside the jeep, the behavior of those involved suddenly transformed into a state of politeness and courtesy.