Why did Zac Goldsmith, the UK minister quit & criticise Rishi Sunak?

In a recent development in the United Kingdom, Zac Goldsmith has made the decision to sever his ties with the establishment due to recent events. It has been reported that Goldsmith, who was previously an ally of Boris Johnson, launched a scathing attack on his party leader’s track record. He conveyed to Rishi Sunak that the government’s indifference towards climate change would cost them votes in the next general election.

Goldsmith’s departure has intensified the internal conflict within the Conservative Party, as one of Rishi Sunak’s ministers resigned and promptly accused No 10 of undermining him. Goldsmith, known for his liberal and libertarian views, has been a strong advocate for environmentalism and localism. However, he felt that his stance on these issues was not aligned with the rest of the party members.

In response to Goldsmith’s statements and his opposition to certain aspects of Rishi Sunak’s approach, the prime minister revealed that Goldsmith stepped down shortly after being asked to apologize for comments he made regarding the Partygate inquiry. Goldsmith acknowledged that as a minister, he should not have made public comments and was asked by No 10 to acknowledge this. He emphasized that he was not being forced out of his position and was willing to apologize. Goldsmith’s decision to resign had been contemplated for some time.

In his criticism of Sunak, Goldsmith directly accused him of being disinterested in environmental issues. He stated that the government’s lack of concern in the face of the greatest challenge we are currently facing has made it impossible for him to continue in his current role.

It is noteworthy that Goldsmith’s resignation letter did not mention the committee’s findings but focused solely on Sunak’s lack of interest in his climate-related work. As a member of the Conservative Party, Goldsmith previously ran as their candidate in the 2016 London mayoral election and served as a Member of Parliament for Richmond Park from 2010 to 2016 and again from 2017 to 2019.