Who is Rikkie Valerie Kollé, transgender model who will represent The Netherlands in Miss Universe?

Rikkie Valerie Kollé made history as she clinched the coveted title of Miss Netherlands 2023 on July 8, 2023, becoming the first transgender model to achieve this milestone. Hailing from Breda, Rikkie aims to be an influential voice and role model for the queer community. Let’s delve into what we know about her. Now she will participate in the Miss Universe contest.

While details regarding Rikkie Valerie Kollé’s date of birth and educational background remain undisclosed, it is known that she is currently 22 years old. Following her historic victory as Miss Netherlands 2023, she will proudly represent her country at the 72nd Miss Universe 2023 competition, scheduled to take place in El Salvador. This achievement marks her as the second transgender representative at the Miss Universe pageant, following Angela Ponce from Spain.

Rikkie Valerie Kollé maintains an active presence on Instagram, boasting thousands of followers and sharing numerous posts that showcase her in various stylish outfits. Throughout the Miss Netherlands 2023 pageant, she provided updates on her Instagram story, documenting her stage appearances and the exhilarating moment when she was announced as the winner.

Advertisement

In her interview, Kollé emphasized the importance of staying true to oneself and expressed her desire to utilize her platform for empowering individuals, while advocating against discrimination based on gender identity.

However, Rikkie Valerie Kollé faced criticism on social media platforms, with some individuals misgendering her and others expressing discontent over transgender women participating in traditional beauty pageants.

The runner-up position was secured by Nathalie Mogbelzada, a 26-year-old from Amsterdam. Additionally, Habiba Mostafa and Lou Dirchs received the titles of Miss Congeniality and Miss Social Media, respectively. The AFAS Theater in Leusden served as the venue for the event, which also saw the presence of the renowned Miss Universe, R’Bonnet Gabriel.

The Miss Netherlands 2023 competition commenced in May 2023, with the casting process taking place on April 29, 2023, at the Anantara Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky Amsterdam. Among the ten finalists who earned the opportunity to participate were Habiba Mostafa, Ruby-Ann Chwatchko, Nazeli Kouki, Chanille Hupsel, Lidewei van der Staaij, Beate van der Weide, Nathalie Mogbelzada, Christina Cairo, and Lou Dirchs. The jury panel consisted of esteemed personalities such as Zoey Ivory, Nicky Opheij, Monica van Ee, Ona Moody, Julia Sinning, Denise Speelman, and Rahima Dirkse.