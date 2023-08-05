Who is Fabian Marta? Man behind ‘Sound of Freedom’ charged with child kidnapping

A contributor who played a role in financing the creation of the anti-child trafficking film “Sound of Freedom” has been apprehended and formally charged in connection with a case of child kidnapping. In light of that, let us look at who Fabian Marta is.

Fabian Marta, hailing from Chesterfield, Missouri, was among the numerous supporters who financially backed the production of “Sound of Freedom.” The film intricately weaves the true narrative of Tim Ballard (portrayed by Jim Caviezel), a former agent of the US government who went on to establish Operation Underground Railroad, an organization fervently committed to combating human trafficking.

According to some official news sources, the local police department confirmed Marta’s arrest subsequent to the filing of child kidnapping charges. The precise circumstances leading to Marta’s apprehension remain shrouded in uncertainty. It’s important to note that, in Missouri, child kidnapping is categorized as a class A felony, indicating the gravity of the offense.

Should Marta be proven guilty, he could potentially be sentenced to imprisonment ranging from a minimum of 10 years to a maximum of life, underscoring the serious nature of the allegations against him.

Upon his initial appearance in court, Marta’s bail was established at $15,000 (£11,700). Remarkably, he was released on July 24 on the basis of personal recognizance, signifying his commitment to fulfilling legal obligations without the necessity of collateral. Marta’s legal proceedings are scheduled to continue, with the next court date noted as August 28 as per available records.

Interestingly, prior to his arrest, Marta had contributed content to Facebook, now deleted, in which he commended the film “Sound of Freedom” for its courageous engagement with a challenging and sensitive subject matter.

The journey of “Sound of Freedom” to its cinematic release was not devoid of challenges. Hindered by shifts among various studios, the film’s debut was subjected to delays. Eventually, its path was illuminated by a remarkable crowdfunding effort, which amassed $5 million (£3.9 million) to facilitate its theatrical release.