Four-year-old girl rescued from kidnappers, two accused held

The Delhi Police solved a kidnapping case of a four-year-old within 24 hours and arrested the accused, Nasreen, 42, and Rama Shankar, 45, from Tughlakabad Village and Sangam Vihar, respectively, it said on Tuesday.

“The matter came to light on Sunday when the minor went missing from her home in Church Colony in Sangam Vihar,” said Ankit Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

Advertisement

As per the complaint registered at the Neb Sarai police station, “The victim had gone out to get herself chips and toffees from downstairs but never returned back home. Her father, Naveen Rana, reported the incident to the police, on the basis of which an FIR was registered and an investigation was taken up by the cops immediately.”

Advertisement

While conducting an inquiry into the case, a team worked tirelessly to track down the accused by analysing CCTV footage from various locations, including Shani Bazar Road, Bandh Road, Tigri Road, and Sangam Vihar Road, and eventually the team identified the suspects.

Meanwhile, the CCTC footage indicated the involvement of a local, identified Rama Shankar, in the case. With this lead, the team of cops arrested him. During interrogation, he revealed the name and address of the main accused, Nasreen, a resident of Tughlakabad Village, from where the child was rescued by the cops.

During sustained questioning, Nasreen confessed to the crime, saying since she did not have a girl child wanted to adopt the abducted child. When she found the child wandering at Shani Bazar Road, instead of informing the police or handing her over to her parents, she kept her at her residence.

Subsequently, it was found that Shankar helped Nasreen in taking the child away from Sangam Vihar.

A case under the relevant sections of the BNS has been registered, and further investigation into this case is ongoing.