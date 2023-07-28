What courses to pursue if you score 35 to 50% in BD SSC 2023?

Bangladesh recently released the results of its Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and comparable tests, which were conducted from April 30 to May 28, 2023. With this crucial phase of their education coming to an end with BD SSC 2023, students are now faced with the task of choosing their career paths, even if they scored between 35 to 50 percent.

Class 12th marks a significant milestone in the journey towards building successful careers. However, the abundance of opportunities and courses available can leave students feeling unsure about their choices. Divided into Science, Commerce, and Humanities streams, each branch offers various career options.

For the year 2023, some of the most sought-after courses in Bangladesh include Fashion Designing, Photography, Acting/Dance/Music, Air Hostess/Steward, Occupational Therapy, Mass Communication & Media, Careers in Sports Technical fields, Animation/Web Design, Marketing, Foreign Languages, Event Management, Sound Engineering, Travel and Tourism, DJ and RJ careers, Distance Learning, Cartoonist, and Accountancy. These career paths have proven to be rewarding for many individuals.

Scoring lower percentages in Class 12 exams may challenge the conventional idea of success based solely on academic achievements. However, this situation also provides an opportunity for students to redefine success according to their own terms. Prioritizing personal growth, happiness, and overall well-being can lead to a more balanced and fulfilling life, where academic performance is just one aspect of their journey.

Facing disappointment after receiving lower exam scores is a natural reaction for students. It is crucial to remember that setbacks are an inherent part of life’s journey. Instead of considering it a failure, students can view this as a chance to grow, develop resilience, and discover their true selves. Exploring alternative paths, cultivating humility, and redefining success can lead them to unique and fulfilling careers.

In conclusion, the SSC results in Bangladesh have been declared, leaving students with the task of choosing their career paths. Despite scoring lower percentages in Class 12 exams, students can find success and fulfillment by exploring various career options and redefining their notions of achievement. With determination and self-discovery, they can pave the way for a promising future ahead.