Weatherman alert on heat wave in S Bengal

Citizens of Kolkata are likely to feel the blistering heat for the next few days. The Regional Meteorological Centre at Alipore has issued a yellow warning of heat wave till 6 April in various districts of South Bengal.

As informed by the weather scientists, the maximum and minimum temperatures till today, were hovering around 3 degrees above normal. Bankura became the hottest district registering the maximum temperature of 39.5 degree Celsius which was the maximum in West Bengal today. In the next few days, the maximum temperature, as tipped by the local weather office, is anticipated to rise by 4-5 degree Celsius above normal over the western districts of South Bengal from 3 to 6 April. The RMC has informed of a heat wave condition or hot and discomfort weather over the districts of South Bengal from today till 6 April.

The city of Kolkata also is feeling the scorching Sun with the mercury soaring above 37 degrees today as the maximum temperature recorded touched 37.1 degree Celsius. As informed by the weather department officials, the maximum temperature could further shoot up reaching around 39 degree Celsius in a day or two. Of the five days of warning period, 5 and 6 April are anticipated to be hotter for the districts of Purulia, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Jhargram, Bankura, East Midnapore, West Midnapore and North 24-Parganas and South 24-Parganas.

The reason, as pointed out by a weather scientist of the RMC, is the prevailing dry westerly wind over the region. “Such weather conditions are normal to this part of Bengal during the ongoing period of April. The dry westerly winds are being triggered as the moisture incursion from Bay of Bengal is very low and the cloud formation for the next few days is also unlikely,” informed a scientist.

As tipped by the weather official, the weather could see a change from 7 April. “Thunder storm activities in the region could occur from 7 April which could pull down the mercury by a few notches. The temperature in Kolkata also is expected to come down following the thunder storm activities,” added the official.