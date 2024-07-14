We will FEAR NOT: Trump’s first statement after failed attempt on his life

Hours after an attack on his life, former US President and Republican candidate for the country’s upcoming presidential polls, Donald J Trump, on Sunday thanked the people for their support and called on them to stand united.

In a statement shared on his Truth social media account, the former US President said that he “will FEAR NOT” but instead “remain resilient in his faith and defiant in the face of wickedness.”

“Thank you to everyone for your thoughts and prayers yesterday, as it was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening. We will FEAR NOT, but instead remain resilient in our Faith and Defiant in the face of Wickedness,” Trump wrote.

He also prayed for the recovery of those wounded in the attack and said, “In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win.”

Trump also confirmed his participation in the Wisconsin rally later this week.

“I truly love our Country, and love you all, and look forward to speaking to our Great Nation this week from Wisconsin,” he added.

Trump narrowly escaped the assassination attempt after being shot at during a rally in Pennsylvania’s Butler.

A gunman identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks fired nearly a dozen rounds, one of which pierced through the upper part of Trump.

A rally attendee was killed and two others were critically wounded in the firing.