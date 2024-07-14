How Biden and other Democrats react to assassination attempt on Donald Trump

US President Joe Biden has condemned the assassination attempt at his political rival and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, saying there is no place for this kind of violence in America.

President Biden also called on the people of the United States to unite as one nation and condemn the attack on Trump.

“..I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information. Jill (First Lady) and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it,” Biden wrote on his ‘X’ social media account.

Trump was shot at during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. The suspected shooter was also killed by his security.

A bullet pierced through his right ear while he was delivering a speech during the rally. He was quickly swarmed by secret service agents and rushed off the stage.

However, a spectator was killed and two others sustained injuries in the assassination attempt at Trump.

Besides President Biden, several other Democrats, including Vice-president Kamala Harris, former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, also condemned the attack on Trump.

“Violence such as this has no place in our nation,” said Kamala Harris. “We must all condemn this abhorrent act and do our part to ensure that it does not lead to more violence.”

Pelosi, whose husband was injured in an attack when a man broke into her home, said she “knows first hand that political violence of any kind has no place in our society. I thank God that former President Trump is safe.”

Former President Barack Obama echoed his fellow Democrats and said there was no place for political violence on America.

“There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy. Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics. Michelle and I are wishing him a quick recovery,” he wrote on X.

Bill Clinton said he and his wife Hillary Clinton were thankful Trump was safe and reiterated violence has no place in the country.

“Violence has no place in America, especially in our political process. Hillary and I are thankful that President Trump is safe, heartbroken for all those affected by the attack at today’s rally in Pennsylvania, and grateful for the swift action of the U.S. Secret Service,” he added.