Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday tweeted out his support to the people of Palestine in the midst of the atrocities being committed by Israel.

It is to be noted that Israeli planes on Tuesday bombed Gaza following reports of rockets being fired into Israeli territory, according to Geo TV.

“I am PM of Pakistan and #WeStandWithGaza #WeStandWithPalestine,” Imran Khan tweeted.

“You take my water, burn my olive trees, destroy my house, take my job, steal my land, imprison my father, kill my mother, bombard my country, starve us all, humiliate us all, but I am to blame: I shot a rocket back,” a statement read. This excerpt was supposedly taken from an old article written by Chomsky on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

The atmosphere in Jerusalem was tense as the Israeli police were seen attacking Palestinians with stun grenades and rubber bullets over the past days over the Sheikh Jarrah expulsion controversy.

This is being considered as the heaviest exchange of fire between Israel and Hamas since a 2014 war in Gaza.

“Stop the fire immediately. We’re escalating towards a full-scale war. Leaders on all sides have to take the responsibility of de-escalation,” UN Middle East peace envoy Tor Wennesland tweeted.

(With IANS inputs)