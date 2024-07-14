Watch: The moment Donald Trump was shot at and swarmed by Secret Service

A video has captured the moment when former US President and Republican candidate for the country’s Presidential poll, Donald Trump ducked after being shot at during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

In the video, Trump is seen ducking as loud bangs are heard. He was quickly swarmed by secret service agents deployed in his security detail and rushed off the stage.

A woman is also heard screaming in the video that shows the horrifying moment when the shooter made assassination attempt at the former US President.

Watch the video below:

In the attack, a bullet pierced through the right ear of Trump. Blood was seen on the former US President, who raised a fist in show of defiance.

Describing the moment he was attacked, Trump said he felt the bullet ripping through the skin. “I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin,” Trump wrote on his Truth social media account. “Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening.” He also thanked the secret service for saving his life even as his supporters questioned the lapses in his security. Trump was discharged from a local hospital after receiving treatment. He is said to be out of danger. Meanwhile, the suspect has been shot dead by secret service snipers and efforts are on to identify him.