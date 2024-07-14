Watch: The moment Donald Trump was shot at and swarmed by Secret Service

A video has captured the moment when former US President and Republican candidate for the country’s Presidential poll, Donald Trump ducked after being shot at during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.
In the video, Trump is seen ducking as loud bangs are heard. He was quickly swarmed by secret service agents deployed in his security detail and rushed off the stage.
A woman is also heard screaming in the video that shows the horrifying moment when the shooter made assassination attempt at the former US President.
Watch the video below:
Gunshots ring out at #Trump rally, secret service shield, evacuate Former US President#gunshots #DonaldTrump #ShootingIncident #shooters pic.twitter.com/HA511pk9Hn
— The Statesman (@TheStatesmanLtd) July 14, 2024
In the attack, a bullet pierced through the right ear of Trump. Blood was seen on the former US President, who raised a fist in show of defiance.
