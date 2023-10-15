Watch: IDF releases dramatic visuals of ‘sea fight’ with Hamas militants

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has released a purported video of its gunfight with Hamas militants who were trying to infiltrate the Israeli territory by sea. In the video, IDF said, Israeli Navy’s ‘Snapir’ Unit soldiers aboard a vessel tracked Hamas militants who were swimming towards the shoreline and opened fire to thwart their infiltration bid.

“Israeli Navy ‘Snapir‘ Unit opened fire on terrorists who were swimming toward the shoreline in an attempt to infiltrate Israel by sea. Soldiers thwarted a number of terrorists, preventing them from reaching the coastline,” IDF said in a post on X.

The footage, IDF said, was taken on October 7 when Hamas militants invaded Israel by land, air and sea, killing more than 1,300 people, mostly civilians. The dramatic visuals show Israeli Navy vessel surrounding the swimming militants as soldiers aboard rain bullets on them.

Advertisement

A soldier is also seen throwing what looked like a hand grenade in the waters. A small boat, the Hamas militants were riding, was also destroyed in the IDF offensive.

Watch Video Below:

Israeli Navy ‘Snapir‘ Unit opened fire on terrorists who were swimming toward the shoreline in an attempt to infiltrate Israel by sea. Soldiers thwarted a number of terrorists, preventing them from reaching the coastline. *Footage taken on Oct. 7. pic.twitter.com/iNOCsGS5V9 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 14, 2023

Thousands of rockets were fire on Israel and around 2,000 Hamas militants invaded the Israeli territory in an unprecedented attack carried out by Palestinian Islamic militant outfit. The militants rampaged through Jewish communities in Israel near the Gaza border and killed more than 1,300 people, including children, women and soldiers. The militants also kidnapped more than 150 people, including foreign nationals from several countries.

If you want to know how Hamas outfoxed Israel’s feared intelligence agencies and managed to invaded the Jewish country with the strongest army in whole of the Middle East, Read This Article.

In response, Israel declared a war against Hamas and bombarded militant hideouts in Gaza. More than 2,300 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli air strikes since October 7 attack.

A week after the attack, Israel has now asked nearly 1.1 million Gazans to flee north in order to protect their lives and the lives of their family members. The warning comes ahead of IDF’s ground assault in Gaza to root out every Hamas militant, a vow Israeli PM Benjamin Netayahu took after the Hamas attack.