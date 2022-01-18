Von der Leyen cancels engagements after driver tests Covid positive

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that she had cancelled her appointments at the European Parliament (EP) in Strasbourg this week after her driver tested positive for Covid-19.

“My driver has tested positive for Covid-19. Regretfully, I must therefore cancel my participation in the European Parliament plenary. I am returning to Brussels,” she said on Twitter.

According to her calendar, publicly available on the European Commission website, Von der Leyen was meant to be in Strasbourg until Wednesday.

On Wednesday, von der Leyen was to preside over a meeting of the College of Commissioners and then participate in the EP plenary debate on the presentation of the program of activities of the French Presidency.