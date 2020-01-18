Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke to German Chancellor Angela Merkel over the phone, regarding Berlin conference on Libya, which he plans to attend on Sunday, according to Kremlin on Friday.

The Kremlin said in a statement that the participants at the Berlin event are expected to exchange views on resolving the Libyan crisis, including on the speedy cessation of hostilities, the reconciliation of warring parties and the launch of a broad political dialogue under the auspices of the United Nations.

Key agreements will be recorded in the final document of the conference, the statement further added.

On Tuesday, the German government issued a statement saying that the conference will be joined by envoys from the United States, Russia, Britain, France, China, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Republic of the Congo, Italy, Egypt and Algeria. The UN, the European Union, the African Union and the Arab League will also be represented.

Earlier in the month, Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged to establish a ceasefire in Libya that started midnight on January 12.

The Libya agreement underscores the rising clout of Putin in the region as well as his increasingly strong relationship with Erdogan, despite Turkey’s membership of Nato and the two countries’ support for opposing sides in the Syrian civil war.

On January 12, Putin and Merkel discussed the Iran nuclear deal, or the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and said that its further implementation was supported by the two countries.

Merkel has long been recognised as Europe’s leading politician, but this year, during the crisis over Ukraine, she became its leading stateswoman.

On Thursday, the German Foreign Ministry took to Twitter, saying that Haftar is willing to participate in the Berlin conference.