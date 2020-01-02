Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that his 2020 agenda will include domestic and international events, but the main focus will be on the 75th anniversary of the celebration of the Soviet Unions victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War.

President Putin invited dozens of foreign leaders to attend the May 9 celebration, TASS News Agency reported.

Many have already confirmed their participation, while others haven’t made up their mind yet.

US President also expressed his interest in visiting Moscow but his visit was yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, Putin is expected to deliver his State-of-the-Nation address to the Federal Assembly (Parliament) on January 15.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the address would set short-term goals and objectives.

In November, Putin had said that he is hoping his US counterpart Donald Trump would come to Russia to mark Victory Day next year in May and Moscow is ready for talks with Washington.

In August this year, President Putin spoke to his US counterpart over the phone regarding bilateral trade and the raging wildfires in Russia’s Siberia.

Trump had also said that he would invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to the summit of the Group of Seven in 2020.

French, British, German and Canadian leaders, as well as the head of the European Union, reportedly pushed back against Trump’s suggestion, insisting that the G7 remain “a family, a club, a community of liberal democracies.”

Russia’s relations with the United States are at post-Cold War lows, but Trump and Putin have maintained the semblance of a good relationship.