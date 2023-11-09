Vivek Ramaswamy Gets Back at Nikki Haley with “You’re Just Scum”

Former Governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley has come down heavily on Vivek Ramaswamy. In answer to a query concerning the prohibition of the Chinese-owned social media platform, Republican leader and former governor of South Carolina, Nikki Haley, took a hard line on Vivek Ramaswamy’s remarks on her daughter’s TikTok activities.

During the third Republican presidential debate, Ms. Haley referred to Mr. Ramaswamy as “scum” as the five contenders sparred on Israel, Ukraine, China, and the party’s future direction. She also refrained from criticizing the front-runner, Donald Trump, who was not there.

Mr. Ramaswamy, who joined TikTok early this year, alluded to Ms. Haley’s prior criticism of him for using the app at the September Republican primary debate, which was held in California.

“In the last debate, she made fun of me for actually joining TikTok while her own daughter was actually using the app for a long time. So you might want to take care of your family first,” Mr Ramaswamy said.

Advertisement

“Leave my family out of your voice,” Ms Haley interjected.

Ramaswamy, who comes from the Indian descent continued over audible reaction from the crowd. “The next generation of Americans are using it, and that’s actually the point,” he said.

“You’re just scum,” Ms Haley said.

Since the first Republican debates, there has been smoldering enmity between the two leaders of Indian descent. During the initial debate in Milwaukee, Ms. Haley delivered a harsh assessment of Mr. Ramaswamy’s qualifications, focusing on his lack of expertise in foreign affairs. The two candidates’ growing division was stoked by this early altercation and was made worse during the next debate in California.

For the third time in a row, former US President Donald Trump—who has dominated every significant Republican nomination poll—selected to conduct a rally nearby in lieu of participating in the Republican debate.