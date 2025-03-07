Vietjet offers flights to Vietnam at Just ₹11 — Here’s how to book

Vietnam’s low-cost carrier Vietjet is creating buzz with its latest festive offer, selling air tickets from ₹11 for international flights.

This amazing offer is available on routes from major Indian cities to Vietnamese hotspots, making it an offer one can’t resist for budget travelers.

What’s the Vietjet offer?

The promotional fare is for Eco-Class tickets on flights connecting Kochi, Mumbai, Delhi, and Ahmedabad to Vietnamese destinations such as Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, and Hanoi. The ₹11 deal is a part of Vietjet’s tourism promotion campaign to draw more tourists to the lively landscapes and culture of Vietnam.

But here’s the catch — the offer is only valid on Fridays until December 31, 2025, and won’t be honored during peak travel seasons or holidays.

How to book?

Travelers can book their tickets online or through the Vietjet Air mobile app. With all the hype surrounding this offer, tickets are sure to sell out fast — so it’s best to book as soon as possible.

Key Terms

– Any modification in your travel plans will incur extra fees — so ensure that you settle the plans before you book.

– Cancellations of a ticket will have its refund credited in your travel wallet to be used for subsequent bookings rather than returned to your initial payment source.

– The promotion is open only on Fridays until the offer ends.

More flights on the way

In order to simplify travel for Indian tourists, Vietjet is introducing two new direct flights this month — from Bengaluru and Hyderabad to Ho Chi Minh City. With the addition of these new flights, the airline will be flying 78 weekly flights on 10 routes between India and Vietnam.

The news has made a massive buzz on the internet, with more than 10,000 Google searches for Vietjet in the past 13 hours. Vietnam’s increasing popularity as a travel destination — with its beautiful beaches, tasty food, and rich cultural heritage — makes this offer even more enticing.

If you’ve been eyeing an overseas vacation without emptying your wallet, this deal could be your passport to Vietnam!