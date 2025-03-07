PUBG Mobile 3.7 update OUT! How to download, release time & must-know features

PUBG Mobile enthusiasts have something good to anticipate as the 3.7 update at last goes live across the world. The update introduces a collection of new features, such as the Golden Dynasty mode, new weapons, vehicles, and an awe-inspiring map, making it among the biggest updates in the game in recent history.

Golden Dynasty Mode

The highlight of this update is the Golden Dynasty mode, which brings players to an enchanted desert kingdom with floating islands, ancient palaces, and secret treasures. The mode also brings a new special Reversal Blade — a dagger that allows players to manipulate time and get an upper hand in fights.

Gangs can venture out into the Gilded Palace, a loot-rich area with the rarest goodies, while the Golden Scepter provides the game with a new powerful gun. The game’s special hourglass feature in this mode even lets players time-manipulate, adding that extra layer of strategy to combat.

Meet the Camel

Adding to the fun, the update adds Camels as a new rideable vehicle. Ideal for traversing the sandy landscape of the Golden Dynasty world, these animals provide both transportation and a bit of novelty to the game’s roster of vehicles.

Rondo Map

Another big highlight is the addition of the Rondo map, a large 8×8 km battlefield that combines classic Eastern architecture with contemporary urban features. From bamboo groves and peaceful lakes to floating restaurants, Rondo guarantees a visually impressive experience.

The map also introduces dynamic weather systems, creating an added layer of difficulty as players have to adjust to changing conditions throughout gameplay. Long-time fans will be familiar with areas such as Mylta Power and Erangel Bridge returning, but with enhanced visuals.

PUBG Mobile 3.7 is not only about new features — the game’s 7th anniversary is also under celebration. There are special in-game events, cosmetic rewards, and limited-time surprises included in the celebrations, which make the update even more thrilling.

How to download PUBG Mobile 3.7 update

The update is on offer through Google Play Store, Apple App Store, and PUBG Mobile official website. Direct download of APK file is possible from the site for manual update. It is important to prevent downloading the game from third-party websites, though, as such sites might provide malicious files or malware.

Indian players must be aware that PUBG Mobile is still prohibited in the country. However, Indian players are invited to play Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) — the local Indian version of the game that has the same content with localized modifications.

With new game modes, breathtaking maps, and a commemoration of seven years of intense gameplay, the PUBG Mobile 3.7 update is all geared to redefining the battle royale experience.