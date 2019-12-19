The Vietnamese budget airline Vietjet Air officially launched direct flights from New Delhi to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City on 6 December.

Vietjet Air, by introducing the new routes, has become the first airline to connect Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City with New Delhi, according to a press statement issued by Vietjet Air.

The airline is operating Airbus 320 with seating capacity 180 for each route, it stated.

The New Delhi – Hanoi route operates three return flights per week on every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The flight departs New Delhi at 11.50 pm and lands in Hanoi at 5.20 am. The return flight takes off from Hanoi at 7.10 pm and arrives in New Delhi at 10.50 pm.

The New Delhi-Ho Chi Minh City route operates four return flights per week on every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. As per the local time, the flight departs New Delhi at 11.50 pm and lands in Ho Chi Minh City at 6.10 am. The return flight takes off from Ho Chi Minh City at 7 pm and arrives in New Delhi at 10.50 pm.

“We are planning to introduce more direct flights from other Indian cities to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City,” Kieu Duong, international public relations officer of Vietjet Air, said.

Currently, Vietjet operates around 400 flights daily, carrying more than 80 million passengers to date, with 129 routes covering destinations across Vietnam and international destinations.

Vietnam boasts of lush mountains, bustling cities, golden sand beaches along with various UNESCO listed sites, the statement said.

Vietjet operates direct flight services to many other key Asian destinations, including Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai (Thailand), Taipei, Singapore, Hong Kong and Yangon.