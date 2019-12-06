Pakistan special court on Thursday decided to announce the verdict of high treason case against former military ruler Pervez Musharraf on December 17.

During the hearing, the special court clarified that the no extension will be given after this time.

According to the statement that was made by a three-member bench of the special court, headed by Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth, which was conducting a hearing of the case against the former president, Geo News reported.

The new prosecution team’s lawyers informed the court that they needed more time to prepare for the case.

Justice Seth said that no postponement will be allowed and an order in writing should be submitted stating that arguments would be completed by December 17.

Earlier in the month, Mushraff was admitted to hospitals in Dubai on Monday after he complained of “heart and blood pressure-related complications”.

In May this year, Musharraf’s health deteriorated and he was rushed to a hospital in Dubai.

In November, a special court in Islamabad reserved its verdict in a high treason case involving Musharraf.

In October, the Islamabad High Court had dismissed a petition that sought deletion of terrorism charges against former president retired Gen Pervez Musharraf and transfer of the judges, detention case from the Anti- Terrorism Court (ATS) to the sessions court.

The former President has been seeking deletion of terrorism charges and subsequent transfer of his case from the ATC to the sessions court on the ground that initially the FIR was registered under the Pakistan Penal Code against him in connection with the detention of 60 judges of the superior judiciary after the imposition of emergency on November 3, 2007.

Musharraf, who has been living in Dubai since March 2016, is facing treason charges for suspending the Constitution in 2007, a punishable offence for which he was indicted in 2014.

Earlier, a special court while accepting Musharraf’s request to postpone the hearing of the high treason case against him adjourned the hearing till June 12. During the hearing, Musharraf’s counsel Salman Safdar informed the court that his client is unable to walk and he also could not speak well.

Musharraf, who ruled Pakistan from 1999 to 2008, has been declared a fugitive in the Benazir Bhutto assassination case and the Red Mosque cleric killing the case.