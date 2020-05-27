US Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary Katie Miller confirmed that she has returned to work on Tuesday, more than two weeks after contracting the coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, Katie said, “Back at work today after three negative COVID tests”.

After Miller tested positive for the coronavirus on May 8, the White House implemented a new policy that required West Wing staff to wear face masks.

The Vice President and President Donald Trump declined to do so, saying, they are frequently tested for the virus.

Earlier in the month, Katie had tested positive for the deadly virus.

On March 24, President Trump’s wife and First Lady, Melania Trump had tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

Earlier, the president had also tested negative for the deadly virus.

Vice President Pence and his wife both had tested negative for the virus earlier.

Trump and the other officials at the White House wanted to give people the impression that the health crisis is under control and that soon the economy will be on back on track.

The United States has recorded less than 700 new coronavirus deaths for the third day in a row, as per Johns Hopkins University. The overall death toll in the country is now 98,875.