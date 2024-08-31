US urges China to take steps to end repression of Muslim Uyghurs, minorities in Xinjiang

The US has urged China to take immediate action to end its ongoing repression of Muslim Uyghurs and members of other ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang.

In a statement on Friday to mark the second anniversary of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights’ (OHCHR) assessment on the human rights situation in Xinjiang, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said that the United States is disappointed that China continues to reject the OHCHR assessment’s findings and refuses to implement the High Commissioner’s recommendations.

“The United States is disappointed that after two years, the People’s Republic of China (PRC) continues to reject the OHCHR assessment’s findings and refuses to implement the High Commissioner’s recommendations to release all those arbitrarily deprived of their liberty, cease all intimidation and reprisals against Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim minorities in Xinjiang and abroad, and investigate allegations of human rights abuses, including torture, sexual violence, forced labour, and forced medical treatment,” Miller said.

Advertisement

He further noted that the US remains “gravely concerned by the PRC’s ongoing repression of predominantly Muslim Uyghurs and members of other ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang, which the High Commissioner’s assessment found may constitute international crimes, particularly crimes against humanity”.

“We will continue to work closely with partners across the international community to seek justice for the many victims of PRC policies in Xinjiang and to secure accountability for individuals and entities perpetrating human rights violations and abuses,” Miller said.

In 2022, after a multi-year assessment, the OHCHR concluded that “serious human rights violations have been committed” in Xinjiang.