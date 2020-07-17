Restrictions on non-essential travel at the US’ land borders with Canada and Mexico will be extended through August 21 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Wolf said that “based on the success of the existing restrictions and close collaboration with Mexico and Canada, @DHSgov will continue to limit non-essential travel at our land ports of entry with Canada and Mexico until Aug 20”.

“Close collaboration with our neighbours has allowed us to respond to #COVID19 in a North American approach and slow the travel-related spread of the virus”, he further posted.

The border restrictions were first implemented on March 21.

On Thursday, while addressing the media in Ottawa, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed the development, adding that “we’re going to keep working closely with our American neighbours to keep people safe on both sides of the border”.

In May, Canada closed its borders to all foreign nationals except US citizens and permanent residents.

Earlier, the US, Canada and Mexico had extended restrictions barring nonessential travel across their respective shared borders for 30 days amid the virus pandemic.

At San Ysidro, California, on the U.S.-Mexico border, passenger and pedestrian traffic fell from more than 2.9 million people crossing in February to 1.3 million in May.

The restrictions do not apply to travelers who are getting to work, or people travelling for family care, educational or humanitarian reasons.