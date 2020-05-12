The US state of Louisiana will start to reopen from Friday onwards, Governor John Bel Edwards announced on Monday.

During a press briefing, Edwards said the state will move to Phase One of reopening on Friday, according to the media report.

Phase One is expected to last 21 days until June 5, when the state might be allowed to move into Phase Two.

During Phase One, all non-essential businesses will be allowed to open to the public at 25 pe rcent of capacity, same as restaurants, barber shops, gyms and cinemas.

Edwards encouraged vulnerable individuals to stay home as much as possible and required all employees working with the public to wear masks.

The new regulations take effect Friday and are largely in line with the first phase of reopening as envisioned under the White House guidelines provided to states. Businesses newly allowed to open will be limited to one-quarter of their previous capacity, and employees working around customers will have to wear mask.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, 31,815 coronavirus cases have been reported in the state. There have also been 2,242 COVID-19 deaths recorded.

In Louisiana, there are now 1,310 patients receiving treatment for COVID-19. Of that number, the health department said 157 patients are on ventilators.

More than 22,608 Louisianians have recovered from COVID-19, officials said.

The United States has reported 830 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 80,352, according to Johns Hopkins University. The figure followed Sunday’s toll of 776, the lowest daily tally since March.