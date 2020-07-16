The United States posted a new daily record of 67,632 new coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours on Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University, which tracks the spread of the disease.

For the past 10 days, the number of new cases being reported has been between 55,000 and 65,000 every 24 hours.

On Monday, President Donald Trump said that the US has the biggest COVID-19 testing programme in the world, better than big countries like Russia, China, India and Brazil.

Earlier, experts warned that any potential “second wave” of virus cases could be compounded in the autumn and winter, when the typical American flu is more rampant.

In an effort to address that inequality, Giroir announced the launch of a $40 million initiative to fight COVID-19 among ethnic minorities and other vulnerable communities.

Meanwhile, the overall number of global COVID-19 cases has topped 13.5 million mark, while the deaths have increased to more than 583,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.