US Presidential Election Results: Trump ahead of Harris, claims 2 key swing states

In a highly anticipated race for the US presidency, former President Donald J Trump is currently leading with 247 electoral votes against his Democratic rival and Vice President Kamala Harris’s 210, according to the New York Times.

With 270 electoral votes required to secure the presidency, the competition remains intense as counting in key swing states is underway.

Donald Trump has registered a crucial victory in North Carolina, marking the first major swing state in his favor in what is being seen as a major jolt to Kamala Harris’s chances of reaching the required 270 electoral votes.

Advertisement

Trump is also on track to secure another critical swing state, Georgia, following his earlier North Carolina win.

Republicans set to take control of Senate

The Republicans are also on the verge of securing the second biggest prize – the Senate. They have already won key Senate seats, with Bernie Moreno taking Ohio, Jim Justice winning West Virginia, and Deb Fischer in Nebraska, bringing the Republicans closer to a Senate majority.

The Democrats faced tough losses, including Sherrod Brown’s seat in Ohio, and Jon Tester in Montana.

The Democrats’ hopes are dwindling in competitive states. Once-considered close races in Florida and Texas have now slipped away, and Independent Dan Osborne trails Republican Deb Fischer in Nebraska with 69 per cent of votes counted.

If Donald Trump wins the presidency, Vice President JD Vance’s tie-breaking vote in the Senate would secure a majority for the Republicans, regardless of other results.

While the final outcome of the election is yet to come out, the advantage is clearly shifting towards Donald Trump, who may return as US President for the second time.