US President Joe Biden defends himself after introducing Zelenskyy as Putin

US President Joe Biden has defended himself after calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as Russian President Vladimir Putin and asserted that it was the “most successful conference” he had attended in a long time.

While addressing a press conference after the NATO Summit in Washington, DC, Biden asked the journalists whether they have seen a more successful conference.

Responding to a question over his remarks confusing Zelenskyy with Putin, Biden said, “Did you see any damage to our stand in my leading this conference? Have you seen a more successful conference? What do you think? And the Putin piece, I was talking about Putin and I said, “and now at the very end, I said here, I mean Putin. I said, no, I’m sorry, Zelenskyy”. Then I added five other names.”

“Look, guys, the idea anybody suggests that we haven’t had an incredibly successful conference, how many times did you hear in that conference? I know it sounds too self-serving, but other leaders, and heads of state in thanking me, saying the reason we’re together is because of Biden, because Biden did the following. It was the most successful conference I’ve attended in a long time and find me a world leader who didn’t think it was,” he added.

Biden’s statement came after he introduced Ukrainian President as President Putin and later corrected himself.

In his remarks at the event on the Ukraine Compact, Biden said, “Now I want to hand it over to the president of Ukraine, who has as much courage as he has determination. Ladies and gentlemen, President Putin.”

He quickly corrected himself and said, “He’s going to beat President Putin — President Zelenskyy. I’m so focused on beating Putin, we got to worry about it.”

After referring to Zelenskyy as Putin, Biden confused Vice President Kamala Harris and former US President Donald Trump.

When asked whether he had concerns about Harris’ ability to beat Donald Trump if he decided not to run again, Biden responded, “Look, I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump to be Vice President. But, I think she’s not qualified to President.”

Donald Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to mock Biden for his verbal slips during the press conference.

In the post on Truth Social, Trump stated, “Crooked Joe begins his ‘Big Boy’ Press Conference with, ‘I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president, though I think she was not qualified to be president. Great job, Joe.”

In response, Biden in a post on X stated, “By the way: Yes, I know the difference. One’s a prosecutor, and the other’s a felon.”

Biden’s verbal slip ups come at a time when he is under intense scrutiny over his advanced age. US President Joe Biden has vowed he will be “running this race to end “of the November election, despite private calls from Democrats to drop out.

Biden stood firm and told congressional Democrats in a letter on Monday that he would continue his election bid despite mounting concerns about his mental fitness.

Biden said that he wouldn’t be running again, “if I did not absolutely believe that I could beat Donald Trump.”

“I want you to know that despite all the speculation in the press and elsewhere, I am firmly committed to staying in this race, to running this race to the end, and to beating Donald Trump,” he added.

Further, he also stated, “We have 42 days to the Democratic convention and 119 days to the general election,” Biden said in the letter distributed by his reelection campaignIn the letter, Biden calls for unity among his party, emphasising the need for a collective effort to defeat former President Donald Trump in the upcoming election.”

Any weakening of resolve or lack of clarity about the task ahead only helps Trump and hurts us. It’s time to come together, move forward as a unified party, and defeat Donald Trump,” said Biden.

The letter comes after a group call with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, in which four congressmen were explicit in urging Biden to step aside some deep-pocketed donors have also reportedly expressed discomfort, with Hollywood’s Rob Reiner, who regularly donates to Democratic candidates, saying he thinks Biden should step aside “we lose our democracy if Trump wins.”

At the same time, some of the president’s biggest supporters are re-doubling the fight for Biden’s presidency, insisting there is no better way to beat Trump in what many see as among the most important elections of a lifetime.