US President Donald Trump’s younger brother, Robert Trump, a businessman known for an even keel that seemed almost incompatible with the family name passed away at the age of 71 on Saturday night after being hospitalised in New York, the president said in a statement.

On Friday, the president visited his brother at a New York City hospital after White House officials said that he had become seriously ill.

President Trump said in a statement, “It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight”.

“He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace”, Trump further added.

Robert Trump had reportedly been hospitalised in the intensive care unit for several days in the same month.

Taking to Twitter, Donald Trump’s daughter and adviser Ivanka also mourned Robert’s death, saying “Uncle Robert, we love you. You are in our hearts and prayers, always.”

Uncle Robert, we love you. You are in our hearts and prayers, always. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 16, 2020

Robert began his career on Wall Street working in corporate finance but later joined the family business, managing real estate holdings as a top executive in the Trump Organization.

A Boston University graduate, Robert Trump later managed the Brooklyn portion of father Fred Trump’s real estate empire, which was eventually sold.

He avoided the limelight during his elder brother’s presidency, having retired to the Hudson Valley.

