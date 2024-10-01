Iran launches dozens of ballistic missiles at Israel; IDF warns ‘attack will have consequences’

Air raid sirens went off across Israel on Tuesday as Iran launched more than 100 ballistic missiles towards the country, days after vowing to avenge the killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in Israeli air strikes.

The missile attack also came shortly after the United States warned Israel of an imminent ballistic missile strike from Iran.

According to Iranian state-run TV, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched dozens of missiles towards Israel and threatened further attacks if Tel Aviv retaliated.

An IRGC statement carried by Iranian state TV said the missile strike was in retaliation for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on Iranian soil in July of this year and Hezbollah top leader Hassan Nasrallah last week.

While the IRGC statement didn’t provide further details, it claimed the missile strikes targeted “important bases” in Israel, with more information to be revealed later.

Confirming the Iranian missile attack, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Daniel Hagari urged people to take cover in shelters and follow “life-saving instructions” until further notice.

He assured that Israel’s air defense system is “fully operational,” intercepting Iranian missiles.

“We are strong and can handle this event,” Hagari said, adding that the IDF will “continue to do everything necessary to protect the civilians of Israel.”

The IDF spokesperson also warned Iran of consequences of the missile strike.

“We are on high alert both defensively and offensively. We will defend the citizens of the State of Israel. This attack will have consequences. We have plans, and we will operate at the place and time we decide,” he said.

So far, no casualities have been reported from Israel due to the Iranian missile attack.