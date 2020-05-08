The US Justice Department withdrew its case against former White House national security advisor Michael Flynn Thursday, handing President Donald Trump a major political victory.
The department said in a filing Flynn’s December 2017 guilty plea for lying to the FBI in an interview over his Russia contacts was moot because the lies were not significant.
It said the FBI’s original probe of him had no “legitimate investigative basis.”
The decision by the Justice Department, led by close Trump ally Attorney General Bill Barr, came as Flynn was fighting possible imprisonment, and after public statements by Trump that Flynn was the political victim of “filthy cops.”
It sparked accusations that Barr was undermining longstanding department policies barring interference in cases involving political cronies.
“The evidence against General Flynn is overwhelming. He pleaded guilty to lying to investigators,” said Jerry Nadler, the Democratic chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.
“And now a politicized and thoroughly corrupt Department of Justice is going to let the president’s crony simply walk away.”