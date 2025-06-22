US joins Israel in war against Iran, bombs Iranian nuclear sites

The United States joined Israel in its war against Iran as American fighter jets early Sunday morning bombed three Iranian nuclear sites, including the highly fortified Fordow (Fordo), marking a major escalation in the Middle East tensions.

US President Donald Trump, in a statement shared by the White House, announced the “very successful” attack on three Iranian nuclear sites – Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air airspace,” Trump said.

Congratulating the soldiers, the US president said that a full payload of “BOMBS” was dropped on the primary site, Fordow.

“A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this,” he said, adding “NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE!”

After the strikes, Trump also threatened Iran with more strikes if “peace doesn’t come quickly.”

Trump had been contemplating joining Israel in a war against Iran for the last few days. Earlier in the week, he had said that he would take a final call on entering the war in two weeks.

Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility, which was the primary target of the US attack, was constructed with reinforced concrete at a depth of 80-90 m under the mountain rocks. It could only be penetrated by the massive GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator, which only the US has. According to US media reports, six B-2 bombers dropped a dozen 30,000-pound GBU-57 bunker buster bombs at the Fordow nuclear site.The

US Navy was also involved in the strike, and its submarines fired 30 TLAM cruise missiles at Natanz and Isfahan nuclear sites. A B-2 bomber also dropped two GBU-57 bombs on Natanz.

While Trump has termed the attack “very successful”, the extent of the damage the US strikes caused is not clear. According to Iranian media, the US attack has damaged only the outer structure of the Fordow site. Three tunnels leading to the underground facility are also said to be damaged.

Reacting to the US strike, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said that the United States, a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, “has committed a grave violation of the UN Charter, international law and the NPT by attacking Iran’s peaceful nuclear installations.”

“The events this morning are outrageous and will have everlasting consequences. Each and every member of the UN must be alarmed over this extremely dangerous, lawless and criminal behavior. In accordance with the UN Charter and its provisions allowing a legitimate response in self-defense, Iran reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interest, and people,” he said.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, is yet to issue a statement which will most likely decide the Iranian response to the US attack. Khamenei is said to be sheltering in a bunker and his electronic communication has been suspended due to fears of an assassination attempt by Israel and the US.