Logo

Logo

# World

US federal staff asked to report last week’s work via email by Monday or resign

US federal government employees received an email late Saturday asking them to summarise their work accomplishments from the previous week by Monday night or risk losing their jobs, media reported.

IANS | New Delhi | February 24, 2025 11:33 am

US federal staff asked to report last week’s work via email by Monday or resign

(Photo: Elon Musk IANS)

US federal government employees received an email late Saturday asking them to summarise their work accomplishments from the previous week by Monday night or risk losing their jobs, media reported.

The emails were sent shortly after Elon Musk, who serves as US President Donald Trump’s cost-cutting chief, issued a brief notice about the ultimatum on the social media platform X, Xinhua news agency reported.

Advertisement

The emails came shortly after Elon Musk, the billionaire head of the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency, posted on the social media site X that not responding to the email request would be viewed as a resignation.

Advertisement

“All federal employees will shortly receive an email requesting to understand what they got done last week,” Musk posted on X.

“Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation.”

Musk issued his post just hours after President Donald Trump posted on his own social media network, Truth Social, that DOGE should get more aggressive in its attempts to downsize and reshape the 2.3 million-strong federal workforce.

“Consistent with President @realDonaldTrump’s instructions, all federal employees will shortly receive an email requesting to understand what they got done last week,” Musk said in a post.

“Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation.”

Federal employees — including some judges, court staff, and federal prison officials — received a three-line email with this instruction: “Please reply to this email with approximately 5 bullets of what you accomplished last week and cc your manager,” the Associated Press reported.

The deadline to reply was listed as 11:59 p.m. on Monday, although the email did not include Musk’s social media threat about those who fail to respond, the news agency added.

Thousands of government employees have already been forced out of the federal workforce, either by being fired or offered a buyout, as the Trump administration works to streamline the government.

Trump has repeatedly talked about Musk as the functional leader of DOGE, which is not a cabinet-level department, but the White House said in a court filing this month that Musk had no authority over DOGE and was not an employee of the program.

Advertisement

Related posts

# Opinion

Musk and Soros

Soros has been a funder of the Democratic Party in the US and has self-confessedly supported causes that are inherently liberal and pro-democracy, through his muchbandied Open Society Foundation that operates in over 120 countries.

# Opinion

Arab Response

The latest proposal by US President Donald Trump to take control of Gaza and resettle its Palestinian population has triggered alarm across the Arab world.

# Opinion

Ukraine Cornered

The Trump Administration’s latest demand ~ that Ukraine grant the US access to its critical minerals in exchange for aid ~ marks a dramatic shift in Washington’s approach to the war.