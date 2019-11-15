The US House of Representatives on Thursday expressed strong concern about the threat posed to democracy and human rights by “theocratic groups” operating in South Asia.

According to ANI report, US Congressman Jim Banks said in a statement to the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs,”The US should more actively engage with the government of Bangladesh regarding shared interests in safeguarding human rights, religious freedom, and secular democracy in Bangladesh while preventing the growth of religious extremism and militancy”.

The assertion additionally referred to as on the governments of Bangladesh and Pakistan to disclaim, disrupt, and dismantle the flexibility of Jamaat-e-Islami and its associates to proceed to pose an instantaneous and ongoing menace to spiritual freedom and regional stability.

The statement called on the United States Agency for International Development, the Department of State, the Department of Homeland Security, and other relevant agencies, to halt all partnerships and funding arrangements with groups affiliated with Jamaat-e-Islami and its domestic affiliates, including the Islamic Circle of North America, ICNA Relief, Helping Hand for Relief and Development, and the Muslim Ummah of North America, according to ANI report.

It further called on law enforcement to investigate the activities of Helping Hand for Relief and Development in Pakistan and Kashmir, including reported collaboration with components of the Pakistani terrorist network, Lashkar-e-Taiba.

(With agency inputs)