US presidential candidate Joe Biden is likely to win Florida’s Democratic primary of the 2020 election, according to report on Tuesday.

Biden was expected to win the Democratic race with a comfortable lead in recent polls of the sunshine state.

Florida is the biggest state to vote with 219 pledged delegates to this year’s Democratic National Convention to award.

Earlier in the month, Biden won the party’s primary in the state of South Carolina.

With less than 1 per cent of the precincts having reported results, Biden, the former Vice President, gained 58.7 per cent of the votes, followed by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who got 13.2 per cent.

In 2019, Biden retained a ten-point lead over Senator Elizabeth Warren in a national poll of likely Democratic primary voters.

Earlier, Biden had said that President Trump won’t destroy me or my family over the latter’s call for an investigation against the former Vice President and his son”.

Earlier this month, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren dropped out of the race and made it a close choice between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

Her decision to quit the race came one day after that of billionaire former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg, who dropped out after a disappointing Super Tuesday showing of his own and endorsed fellow centrist Biden.

Biden is currently leading the Democratic primary in a one-on-one battle with Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont for the party’s nomination to challenge sitting President Donald Trump, a Republican.