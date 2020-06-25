Former US Vice President Joe Biden is slated to accept the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination at a scaled-back convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, according to the Democratic National Convention Committee (DNCC).

“Leadership means being able to adapt to any situation,” Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Committee, said on Wednesday.

The DNCC also said a “process is being developed” to ensure all delegates can cast their votes on matters, including the presidential nomination, remotely during the convention.

The Democratic National Committee earlier postponed the party’s presidential nominating convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to August 17, the week before the Republican Party’s convention, scheduled for August 24 to 27 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The DNCC said epidemiologist and infectious disease experts W. Ian Lipking and Larry Brilliant will help advise the committee on efforts to protect the health and safety of convention staff, attendees and Wisconsin residents.

“Everything is on the line this November, which is why we must find creative and forward-looking ways to organize, mobilize, and unite our party around our shared values at the convention so that we can launch Joe Biden to victory this fall,” The Hill news report quoted Joe Solmonese, CEO of the Democratic National Convention, as saying.

Last month, Biden won Hawaii’s Democratic presidential primary.

Biden has effectively been his party’s leader since his last challenger in the Democratic primary, Bernie Sanders, ended his campaign in April.

In May, Biden and the Democratic Party raised nearly $81 million, 10 percent more than Trump, although the president has more overall campaign cash.

The 2020 US presidential election is scheduled for Tuesday, November 3.