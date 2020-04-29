Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton endorsed Joe Biden’s White House bid on Tuesday, saying he is the type of “leader” the United States needs during the current coronavirus crisis.

During a live video conference with the former vice president, Clinton said,”I want to add my voice to the many who have endorsed you to be our president”.

“I wish you were president right now,” the former First Lady and Secretary of State said, who lost to Donald Trump in 2016.

“Joe Biden has been preparing for this moment his entire life,” Clinton said.

“This is a moment that we need a leader, a president, like Joe Biden,” she said.

“Think of what it would mean if we had a real president not just somebody who plays one on TV,” she added in a jab at Trump, Biden’s expected opponent in November.

On Monday, Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal has also endorsed Joe Biden’s 2020 White House bid, saying the former vice president is a deeply dedicated public servant with the ability to unite the American people.

Biden, 77, is the presumptive nominee of the Democratic party.

The former vice president has already been endorsed by Barack Obama whom he served beside, and one-time rivals for the Democratic nomination Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, among others.

The Democratic National Committee has postponed the party’s presidential nominating convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to August 17, the week before the Republican Party’s convention, scheduled for August 24 to 27 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The deadly coronavirus pandemic has forced a suspension of all in-person political campaigning, as most of the nation remains under stay-at-home orders — including Biden and Sanders, who appeared online from their homes.

Earlier, Trump’s re-election campaign said in a statement that Biden has “had to adopt most of Bernie’s agenda” — policies that Trump has branded socialist.

But in a series of polls conducted this month, Biden leads Trump in head-to-head general election matchups by an average of 5.9 percent, according to the RealClearPolitics website.

The 2020 US presidential election is scheduled for Tuesday, November 3.