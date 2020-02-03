With the deadly Coronavirus gripping China and spreading to other parts of the world, the country has accused the United States on Monday of spreading “panic” in its response to the virus.

The United States was the first country which banned Chinese travellers, it was also the first nation to suggest partial withdrawal of its embassy staff, said foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying. The Maldives and New Zealand have also banned Chinese travellers into their country. Medical workers in Hong Kong have also gone on strike demanding China to close its border with the democratic state. Hong Kong has 15 confirmed cases of the virus.

“All it has done could only create and spread fear, which is a bad example,” Hua told an online news briefing, adding that China hoped countries would make judgments and responses that were reasonable, calm and based on science.

The US “hasn’t provided any substantial assistance” and has only created “panic”, said foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying at a regular press briefing.

A total of 17,205 cases of Coronavirus on mainland China have been reported, a total of eleven people have been detected with the virus in the United States. 361 people have died due to this virus in China.

The Coronavirus epidemic is also impacting the stock markets in China which have seen the biggest daily fall for five years as traders rushed to sell. According to The Guardian, “With Australia’s close economic ties to China through its huge exports of iron ore and metallurgical coal, the Aussie dollar slipped to US66.87c, down from 67.19c on Friday. Safe havens of gold and government bonds continued to benefit as investors shied away from risk.”