The US will send 750 soldiers to the Middle East, after an attack by pro-Iranian protesters on the US embassy in Baghdad.

Earlier on Tuesday, US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper said that the US will deploy the troops immediately to the Middle East, a move taken hours after demonstrators stormed its embassy.

In a series of tweets Pentagon chief said, “Approximately 750 Soldiers will deploy to the region immediately and additional forces from the IRF are prepared to deploy over the next several days”.

The IRF refers to the Immediate Response Force of the 82nd Airborne Division.

“This deployment is an appropriate and precautionary action taken in response to increased threat levels against US personnel and facilities, such as we witnessed in Baghdad today,” Esper further added.

The Pentagon’s decision came hours after hundreds of demonstrators, mourning for the Hashd Shaabi members killed in a US attack in Iraq on Sunday, stormed the US embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone.

Taking to Twitter, President Donald Trump blamed Iran for “orchestrating an attack” on the embassy.

On Monday, hundreds of demonstrators took to the street and protest outside the American Embassy in Baghdad to protest against a US attack on military bases in Iraq and Syria.

The demonstrators entered the heavily fortified Green Zone and prepared tents to hold a sit-in protest.

In response to that, Iraq has announced that it would summon the American Ambassador in Baghdad.

It asserted that Iraq, as an independent country, will not allow its land to be a battlefield, or to be a passage to carry out attacks on others, according to the statement.

The US Ambassador in Baghdad will be summoned to be informed of Iraq’s stance, and Iraq will discuss with the European partners in the international coalition against the Islamic State (IS) “to come out with a unified position regarding the mechanisms of work and the future presence of the coalition forces in Iraq”, the statement added.

