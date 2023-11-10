US, coaltion forces in Iraq & Syria attacked 46 times since Oct 17

Amid the raging Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, US and coalition forces stationed in Iraq and Syria have been attacked at least 46 times since October 17, ten days after the conflict erupted in the Palestinian enclave.

Addressing reporters on Thursday, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said that at least 56 US troops have been injured in these attacks, reports CNN.

On Wednesday alone, there were two multi-rocket attacks on US and coalition forces at Omar Oil Fields near Mission Support Site Green Village, Syria, and a one-way drone attack on forces at Mission Support Site Euphrates, Syria.

One of the rocket attacks on Green Village resulted in three US troops suffering injuries.

Singh said Thursday that two of the three injured troops received traumatic brain injuries (TBI), and the third was a “non-serious, non-critical injury”.

All three have since returned to duty.

On Thursday morning, a one-way drone attacked targeted forces at Al-Asad Airbase, Iraq. But no casualties or infrastructure damage were reported.

On Wednesday, US airstrikes targeted a facility in eastern Syria used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and affiliated groups.

This was the second time the US has hit facilities used by Iran-backed groups in response to the nearly daily attacks on American forces in Iraq and Syria, which have escalated especially since the Israel-Hamas war began, reports CNN.

On October 26, a US F-15 and two F-16s used precision-guided munitions to strike two facilities linked to Iran-backed militias in eastern Syria.